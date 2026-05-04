Explosive detonates in child's hands in Crimea, injuring boy — Investigative Committee

SIMFEROPOL, May 4. /TASS/. An explosive device found near an abandoned building exploded in the hands of a 12-year-old boy in Russia’s Crimea, injuring the child, Russian Investigative Committee’s Crimea branch spokeswoman Olga Postnova reported.

"A criminal case has been opened regarding the injury of a schoolboy resulting from handling an explosive device. It has been established that yesterday afternoon, the schoolboy was walking with a friend near an abandoned building where they found the explosive device. After the boy picked it up, it detonated. The child was hospitalized with an arm injury and is receiving necessary medical care," the statement said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the child is 12 years old. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the source of the ammunition. A criminal case has been opened under Articles 111 (Intentional infliction of serious injury on a minor using an object employed as a weapon) and 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (Illegal acquisition, storage, and carrying of weapons by a group of persons by prior agreement). Crimea’s Prosecutor’s Office has also launched an investigation.