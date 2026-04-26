Nine wounded after shooting incident near Indiana University in Bloomington

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. At least nine people were wounded after shooting near Indiana University in Bloomington in the United States, The New York Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred at about midnight on Sunday on Kirkwook Avenue where thousands gathered after the annual Little 500 bicycle race.

The police arrived at the scene and found "multiple wounded individuals" a block from the university. Nine people were taken to a hospital. The newspaper said, citing witnesses, that a fight broke out between two women before the shooting, and one of the women opened fire.