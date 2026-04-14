Sixteen injured in school shooting in southeastern Turkey — TV

ANKARA, April 14. /TASS/. At least 16 people were injured in a shooting at a school in southeastern Turkey.

According to eyewitnesses, an 18-year-old adolescent carried out the attack in the province of Sanliurfa on the grounds of a vocational and technical high school, the TGRT television channel reported.

The attacker entered the school grounds and opened indiscriminate fire with a long-barreled firearm in the inner courtyard. After that, he stormed into the building, where he also continued shooting.

Some of the students left the building by jumping out of the windows. Police special forces and medics arrived at the scene quickly. The operation to subdue the attacker is currently ongoing. It is reported that most of the people who had been inside the school have left the building.

The NTV television channel did not rule out that the attacker might have taken hostages.

One of the eyewitnesses stated: "The attacker was 17 or 18 years old. As soon as he entered through the main gate, he started shooting left and right, toward the school. Then he entered the school and continued shooting. I heard students screaming while he fired at everyone who crossed his path. Then the police arrived."