Two drones fall in southeastern Finland

STOCKHOLM, March 29. /TASS/. Two unmanned aerial vehicles - believed to be Ukrainian - crashed in southeastern Finland, the Yle broadcaster reported, citing Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

"Drones have strayed into Finnish territory. We take this very seriously. Security authorities have responded immediately. The investigation will continue and more detailed information will be provided once the facts are confirmed," he stated.

According to the media outlet, on Sunday morning, several small, slow-moving devices were detected flying at low altitude in Finnish airspace at sea and in southeastern parts of the country. One of the drones crashed north of Kouvola and another hit the ground east of the city.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the drones were likely Ukrainian.

The Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement later that one of the aerial vehicles had been identified as Ukraine’s AN196 drone.

According to earlier reports, a drone launched from Ukraine crashed in the Varena District of Lithuania in the early hours of March 24.