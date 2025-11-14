Drone fragments damaged outdoor switchgear of Novovoronezhskaya nuclear plant

VORONEZH, November 14. /TASS/. The equipment mounted at the outdoor switchgear was damaged in the territory of the Novovoronezhskaya nuclear power plant (NPP) at night of November 13, the plant’s press service told TASS.

Eight drones were suppressed and destroyed over Novovoronezh at night on November 13 by air defenses and electronic warfare equipment, Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev said earlier.

"Fragments damaged equipment at the outdoor switchgear outside the area of units. Owing to concerted operation of Novovoronezhskaya NPP professionals, faults were promptly rectified and units were connected to the network," the press service said.