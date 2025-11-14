Bus-truck collision in Russia’s Perm Region kills six, leaves 15 injured

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A passenger bus has collided with a truck in Russia’s Perm Region, killing six people and leaving another 15 injured, a regional emergency official told TASS.

"A truck and a GAZelle NEXT passenger bus collided around the 55-kilometer mark along the R-243 highway that runs from Kostroma to Perm through Kirov," the official said, adding that six people had been killed and 15 had suffered injuries.

Response teams are working at the scene of the accident. Traffic is going slow in the area.