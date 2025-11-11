At least 12 people killed, 27 injured in explosion outside court in Islamabad — media

ISLAMABAD, November 11. /TASS/. At least 12 people died and 21 were injured in an explosion outside a district court in the suburbs of Islamabad, Samaa TV reported citing local authorities.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, arrived at the scene and said that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near a police vehicle after being unable to enter the courthouse. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities to ensure all necessary measures are taken to provide prompt and qualified medical assistance to the victims.

Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the area. Forensic experts are examining the type and composition of the explosives used in the attack.

Following the explosion in Islamabad, security measures were tightened, particularly around government institutions, court buildings, and other high-security facilities, Samaa TV said. Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert.