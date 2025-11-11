LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions over the past week killed eight civilians and wounded 45, including six minors, with 79% of the injuries caused by drone strikes, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"Over the past week, attacks by Ukrainian Nazis affected 53 civilians, leaving 45 people, including six minors, injured and eight killed. Of these, 42 civilians - 79% of the casualties - were struck by drone attacks," he specified.

According to the diplomat, the majority of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Miroshnik pointed out that in the last few days, Ukrainian drone strikes targeted civilian cars, residential buildings and people in the street. "The number of casualties among civilians increased due to stepping on explosive devices. The militants remotely plant explosives at civilian objects and in crowded areas. Cases of detonation that led to civilian deaths and injuries were recorded in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A 59-year-old civilian died in the town of Kirillovkra, two people suffered injuries in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, and one person was wounded in the suburbs of Donetsk," Miroshnik added.