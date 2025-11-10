Eight people killed, at least 24 injured in car explosion in New Delhi — TV

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in a car explosion in the Old Delhi district of the Indian capital, media reported.

A police source told the NDTV channel that a "very powerful explosion" had occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Old Delhi, a popular tourist destination. The cause has not yet been determined. New Delhi has been placed on high alert.

The Russian Embassy in India is trying to determine if any Russian citizens were among the victims.