Five cars with fuel oil derailed in Murmansk Region — railroad

MURMANSK, November 10. /TASS/. Five railcars with fuel oil derailed at the Apatity Station in the Murmansk Region, the press service of the Oktyabrskaya Railroad told TASS.

"Five freight railcars with fuel oil derailed during switching operations at the Apatity Station of the Oktyabrskaya Railroad in the Murmansk Region," the railroad said. Nobody was injured and there is no threat to people.

Derailing of railcars did not affect the train traffic. Two recovery trains were sent to the site to cure consequences.