Al least two die, over 1 mln evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong

BANGKOK, November 9. /TASS/. At least two people died and more than one million have been evacuated in the Philippines due to flooding caused by Typhoon Fung-wong, the ANS-CBN News television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, strong wind of more than 51 meters per second with gusts of up to 64 meters per second and torrential rains are forecasted across the entire territory of the Philippines. More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled.

The country’s Office of Civil Defense reported earlier that the death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines had reached 224, with 109 listed as missing. In all, 526 people were affected in the country, with several hundreds of thousands having to leace their houses.. President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national calamity in the republic.