Oil pollution found in Avacha Bay in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 5. /TASS/. A pollution by petroleum products was found in the water and coastal area of the Avacha Bay in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kamchatka Region told TASS.

"Information was received about the pollution of the water area and the coastal section of the Avacha Bay in the vicinity of the embankment in the city downtown by petroleum products; it was confirmed. The pollution fact was promptly communicated to the Far Eastern Interregional Department of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources," the ministry said.

The Avacha Bay is the largest ice-free bay worldwide.