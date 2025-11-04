Cargo plane crashes in Kentucky — TV

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. A cargo plane has crashed with casualties near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, the local branch of the ABC television company reported.

Emergency services moved to the scene. The reasons for the incident have not yet been announced.

The airport, ABC points out, confirmed the incident and suspended the air harbor.

CNN reported the plane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft of the American logistics company UPS.

Louisville police said there was a fire at the crash site and urged everyone within a 5-mile (8 km) radius of the airport to stay under cover and avoid the crash site until further notice.