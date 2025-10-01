Typhoon Bualoi claims 29 lives in Vietnam, damage exceeds $304 million

HANOI, October 1. /TASS/. At least 29 people have been killed and 22 remain missing in Vietnam as a result of Typhoon Bualoi, which swept through the country’s northern and central regions, the local news portal Bao Moi reported.

Citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the outlet said that 139 others were injured with varying degrees of severity. Heavy rains triggered by the typhoon caused devastating floods, damaging more than 144,700 homes across several provinces, over 20,000 of which were completely submerged. Nearly 1,100 schools were also affected. The government estimated the material damage at 8,016 billion dong (over $304 million).

The floods toppled more than 6,400 power line poles, cutting electricity to 2.7 million consumers. Agriculture and fisheries sustained major losses: over 84,700 acres of rice and grain fields were destroyed, along with about 25,000 acres of aquaculture farms. The flooding also killed more than 1,100 livestock and roughly 179,000 poultry.

Transport links were severely disrupted nationwide. A total of 42 flights were canceled and more than 50 delayed, while flooding and landslides blocked traffic along 1,272 stretches of national highways.

The Russian Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulates General in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang told TASS they had not received any reports of Russians being affected by the aftermath of Typhoon Bualoi.