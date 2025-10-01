Philippine earthquake death toll reaches 26 — TV

BANGKOK, October 1. /TASS/. At least 26 people have been killed in the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit the Philippines on Tuesday, the GMA News TV channel reported.

According to the authorities, an operation is underway to rescue those trapped under the rubble of a sports center in the municipality of San Remigio.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake’s epicenter had been located 20 kilometers southeast of the city of Bogo in the Priovice of Cebu at a depth of five kilometers. Tremors were recorded at 9:59 p.m. local time (1:59 p.m. GMT).