Earthquake rocks Russia’s Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, August 27. /TASS/. An earthquake struck off the coast of Dagestan late Tuesday, sending minor tremors across the regional capital, Makhachkala, a TASS correspondent reported.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) registered the quake at magnitude 5.5 in the Caspian Sea area, approximately 41 km northwest of Derbent. The tremor occurred at 11:33 p.m. Moscow time (8:33 p.m. GMT).

Residents also reported feeling vibrations in Kaspiysk and Buynaksk, while the Dagestan branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the quake was felt throughout the region.

No casualties or damage were reported.