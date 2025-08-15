Over 30 killed, dozens missing due to heavy rains in Pakistan — disaster management agency

ISLAMABAD, August 15. /TASS/. At least 31 people have been killed and dozens have gone missing due to heavy rains in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Disaster Management Authority reported, citing data for the past 12 hours.

As many as 325 people, including 142 children, have lost their lives due to floods, landslides, house collapses, and lightning strikes since monsoon rains hit the country on June 26, the agency specified, adding that more than 740 people have been injured.

The country's authorities are making efforts to save people and mitigate damage caused by the natural disaster. Temporary hospitals and camps have been set up for citizens who have lost their homes.

The work of rescuers is complicated by ongoing downpours, the collapse of transport infrastructure, and disruptions in mobile communications in the stricken areas.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually lasts from June to September, bringing high rainfall that is vital for farming but often triggers floods and other natural disasters in the area.