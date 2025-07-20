Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 recorded in Kamchatka

VLADIVOSTOK, July 21. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has been registered 175 km off Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Far East, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Telegram.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred 175 km off Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 22.5 km," the seismologists said, adding that the data is being processed and clarified.

Earlier, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that more than 90 aftershocks, most of which are imperceptible, occurred on the peninsula after an earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

A series of earthquakes shook Kamchatka from 18:00 (09:00 Moscow time) on July 20 with the strongest tremor hitting seven points. People were ran out into the streets. A tsunami threat was announced, but was canceled at around 22:00 (13:00 Moscow time).