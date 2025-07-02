{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Terrorist training for attack on Crocus City Hall held since June 2023

They trained in Turkey and Afghanistan, said the documents reviewed by TASS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The training of militants to carry out a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall has been conducted since June 2023 in Turkey and Afghanistan, said the documents reviewed by TASS.

"In the period from June 1, 2023 to March 22, 2024, Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerzhon Mirzoyev, Mohammadsobir Faizov, Saidokrami Murodali Rachabalizoda were trained in terrorist activities on the territory of the Republic of Turkey," the documents say.

Their training included handling firearms, the acquisition of knowledge, skills, psychological training, the study of methods of committing a terrorist act, rules of handling various weapons, explosive devices, toxic substances, as well as other substances and objects "posing danger for others, which they later used while committing the terrorist act."

According to the case file, the organizer of the terrorist attack and the customers developed a plan for the crime, which included various stages of its implementation: training and education of the direct perpetrators of the crime, the search for an object of the terrorist act, its examination, the delivery of weapons and funds for the crime, the search for accomplices who can assist in providing the perpetrators with housing, vehicles, weapons, and other means necessary to commit a crime. Faizov, who also served as a liaison between the organizers and perpetrators of the attacks, was appointed senior.

Rachabalizoda, on the instructions of his superiors, underwent training in terrorist activities in Afghanistan, where he went from Turkey using forged documents through Pakistan.

Lawyer Igor Trunov, whose board represents the interests of 95 victims in the case, confirmed to TASS the authenticity of the documents studied by the agency.

Number of injured in explosions near Zhitomir rises to 24 — official
According to head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko, localization of the consequences of the explosions is still ongoing
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov gets 13 years in prison for embezzlement
After the verdict was announced, Timur Ivanov's defense told TASS that it would appeal the court's decision
Senate passes Trump's bill on government spending, taxes, debt ceiling
The document calls for significant cuts in taxes and some government spending and an increase in defense spending, in particular on the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system
Kazakhstan to revise gas processing plant project with participation of Eni, Shell
The government demanded that Eni and Shell carry out an orderly transfer of project management and contractual rights to the national company KazMunayGas since the republic has become disillusioned with the project
Ukraine uses Storm Shadows in June 30 missile strike on civilian targets in DPR
Rodion Miroshnik noted that, given that Donetsk People’s Republic is constantly shelled by Ukrainian troops, "this attack was not unique in terms of the number of casualties or the amount of damage"
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
No talks on peace deal with Israel until it stops occupation of Syria — TV
Syrian government source said that any reports about the possibility of signing a peace treaty between Syria and Israel "are premature at this stage"
Japanese opposition party leader rails against US influence over country
Taro Yamamoto emphasized that the US "can establish military bases wherever it wants in Japan"
Russia’s Arctic oil reserves estimated at 7.3 bln tonnes
As of October 2019, 140 licenses are operating on the Russian shelf
Kiev loses over 1,235 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Mercenaries fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region mostly come from Colombia — Russian security
Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Bank of Russia sells currency worth $93.9 mln in domestic market
The volume of currency sold by the Bank of Russia with settlements on June 30 also amounted to 7.4 bln rubles
Germany starts funding long-range strike systems production for Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 drones
The Irtysh River should become international logistics route
Presently, most goods are transported by road and rail
Blasts obliterate two production facilities near Zhitomir — official
The local power facility said that the blasts disconnected 50 transformer substations and damaged three power lines
Russia's defense plans factor in Estonia’s readiness to host nuclear NATO jets — diplomat
"This is yet another element of the West's hostile and dangerous policy, which leads to an escalation of tensions, new strategic risks, and a heightened level of nuclear threats," Maria Zakharova said
Trump says he could consider deporting Musk
On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate
EU countries wake up not because of Russia, but because of internal problems — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund mentioned immigration, economic stagnation, rising debt, defense spending, youth unemployment, high spending on electricity and censorship among the reasons
West needs Ukrainian conflict to test new weapons — media
According to the report, Western-made military equipment would become redundant and obsolete if not tested in the Ukrainian conflict
Kazakhstan diplomats’ efforts to be aimed at strengthening good neighborliness — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that he is confident that the efforts of Kazakh diplomats will continue to be aimed at strengthening cooperation based on the strong traditions of friendship and good neighborliness
Macron’s call to Putin may mean desire for dialogue in Europe — MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the Europeans, including the French, "do not want the Americans to discuss the world alone
US removes Rosoboronexport from list of Syria-related sanctions
Previously Rosoboronexport was repeatedly subject to US sanctions
Russian companies financially stable — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina stressed that 32 largest companies have announced or paid dividends worth $48.5 bln this year
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Kyrgyzstan, Russia have huge potential for energy cooperation — Zhaparov
The Kyrgyz leader also noted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation
Inflation slowdown, prospects of key rate reduction: statements by Central Bank chief
The Bank of Russia sees that inflation is slowing down faster than expected
Russia should support Afghan authorities in their war on international terrorism — envoy
The Taliban authorities are Russia's objective allies, whom we must support in order to arm them in every sense of the word, so that they successfully suppress all these smallest hotbeds of international terrorism, Zamir Kabulov added
Two dead, 15 injured in explosions on highway in Zhitomir — authorities
"In the village of Berezina near Zhitomir, two explosions occurred on international highway M-06," head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko said
Development of airport network is priority for authorities — Kremlin
The network existing in present is not sufficient, Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian fighters dislodge Ukrainian troops from most positions near Belogorovka in LPR
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the seizure of the Belaya Gora height in the Lugansk People’s Republic will enable the Russian army to improve its positions in the area
Fewer arms supplied to Ukraine means closer end to Russia’s special military op — Kremlin
According to the earlier reports, the US Defense Department has suspended the supply of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to a shortage of these weapons
Detained Russians in Azerbaijan, fake news, UN remarks: Foreign Ministry briefing
Maria Zakharova cautioned Russian citizens planning trips to Azerbaijan to take the current situation into account
Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds
The demand at the auction reached 50.491 bln rubles
US should finally accept Russia lives fine under sanctions pressure — MFA
"Experience shows that these measures primarily backfire on those who initiate these anti-Russian policies," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russia boosts output of all kinds of armament — Industry Minister
According to Anton Alikhanov, Russia continues building up the capacity of the defense industry sector for the purposes of having the ability to meet all the needs of the special military operation and realize the export potential
Suspension of arms supplies to Kiev points to Washington's withdrawal from conflict — NYT
"Ukrainian officials appeared caught off guard by the announcement," the media outlet noted
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Russia benefits from talks, Kremlin spokesman says after Putin and Macron spoke by phone
"The Russian president supports dialogue with people even if the volume of disagreements between, perhaps, critically exceeds the volume of issues that offer the possibility for joint efforts," Dmitry Peskov said
Obama tried to frame Trump by report about alleged Russian interference — CIA head
According to John Ratcliffe, the goal was to create a report that nobody could question, so they "stamped it as Russian collusion and then classified it so nobody could see it"
Turf war, revenge spur Yekaterinburg murders
Svetlana Petrenko noted that six individuals are implicated in the case
Europeans don’t believe in 'Russian threat' propaganda — member of European parliament
Thierry Mariani added that although aggressive rhetoric can be heard from many European governments, voters will have the final say
American mercenary of Ukrainian army eliminated in Sumy direction — security forces
The mercenary fought with the intelligence services and was eliminated on June 29 in the Alekseyevka area in the Sumy Region
US pauses delivery of munitions to Ukraine for a couple of months
According to the NYT, currently, it is yet not clear as to how this pause in supplies would affect the situation on the battlefield
Plane en route to Antalya returns to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport due to engine failure
The aircraft covered nearly half the route spending 3 hours 40 minutes in the air
Lavrov to take part in ASEAN foreign ministers meeting on July 10-11 in Malaysia — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that, given the current global turbulence, the event is expected to feature "a tough discussion touching on all the hot button issues of today’s geopolitics"
Russian court in Yekaterinburg rules to arrest eighth suspect in years-old murders
"The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg considered a motion from the investigator and ruled to take into custody, while pending trial, the suspect Aziz Azai Oglu Abasov through July 19, 2025," the court said in a statement
US not yet requested agreement for its new ambassador to Russia — TASS source
On June 27, the US Embassy said its head Lynne Tracy had ended its work in Russia and will leave the country soon
Macron stays away from talking Ukraine peace terms in call with Putin
Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents of Russia and France exchanged views in detail
European parliament to vote on motion of censure for von der Leyen — DPA
Gheorghe Piperea accuses Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission of lack of transparency and improper management during the pandemic
One in two foreign students wants to stay in Russia, poll reveals
According to the survey, 45% of foreign students are thinking about building their future in Russia after completing their studies
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Kiev should consider Russian memorandum in light of ending US support — MP
"The situation on the battlefield is rapidly deteriorating for [Vladimir] Zelensky and co," Leonid Slutsky said
Russian tourists complain about use of violence against them in Azerbaijan — embassy
The embassy called on Russians to report all cases of this kind to the diplomatic mission
Phone talks enough to exchange positions — Kremlin on possibility of Putin-Macron meeting
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian and French presidents have not discussed such a meeting
NATO asks US to review its decision to suspend arms deliveries to Kiev — Bloomberg
According to the report, the announcement came as a surprise for both Ukraine and its allies
Macron seeks to raise his popularity by contacting Russian president — expert
Earlier, a European Parliament member representing France, Thierry Mariani, said that Macron has the support of mere 20% of the country’s population
US congresswoman says strikes on Iran reason to impeach Trump
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protests to Russian ambassador over Moscow’s steps — MFA
The ministry expressed deep concern over events in Yekaterinburg, alleging that forensic tests conducted in Azerbaijan contradict Moscow’s account of the deaths of two detainees accused of multiple murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg
Digital ruble to be introduced intro circulation before next fall — Rosselkhozbank
Chairman of the Management Board of Rosselkhozbank Boris Listov noted that he supports the idea of introducing the digital ruble, assessing the readiness of the banking system for its implementation as high
Russia takes measures to ensure its security amid NATO’s actions in Baltic Sea — diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that the region had become a zone of intense military rivalry
Shelling from Gaza Strip targets town of Sderot in southern Israel
Both rockets were intercepted, and no casualties or damage were reported, the army said
UK did not follow US’ lead in suspending arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, the European countries "have sought to plug some of the gaps" in Western arms supplies to Ukraine
Analyst says Russia liberated 13 settlements in Sumy, Kharkov, Donetsk regions in June
Andrey Marochko said that a buffer zone was also being created between the Russian border and Ukrainian territory
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends prime minister’s powers
According to the media, 36 senators demanded Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension after a recording of a telephone conversation she had with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen surfaced online
Ukraine’s top brass acknowledges loss of part of Sumy Region
The Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region
Iranian nuclear facilities seriously damaged by US strikes — top Iranian diplomat
Abbas Araghchi said that no one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow
Press review: Putin, Macron break long silence and Washington softens on Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 2nd
Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year
Russian authorities confirm death of five kids in Nizhny Tagil building collapse
The operation, which lasted over two days, involved more than 550 personnel and 74 pieces of equipment
Ukraine loses 17 UAV control points during operations by Russia’s East group
Two US-manufctured M198 towed howitzers were destroyed during counter-battery operations
Russia, Ukraine submitted completely opposed settlement memorandums, Russian diplomat says
Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said that the negotiations should aim to find ways to reconcile these positions
Europe’s resources to continue conflict with Russia in Ukraine dwindle — deputy
Thierry Mariani believes that the European leadership has now begun to think about how to avoid a "black winter" in the energy sector by the end of the year
Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.39% in week ended June 30 — ministry
The Economic Development Ministry said that during the week from June 24 to 30, 2025 inflation equaled 0.07%
Weak national currency points to vulnerable economy — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina urged to value the market exchange rate, which balances the interests of different economic players
Russians in Azerbaijan need to exercise increased caution, prudence — Foreign Ministry
The statement read that in the current conditions, Russians should take into account the situation in the country when planning a trip there
West has no control over arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that proper oversight keeps dangerous weapons from falling into the wrong hands
EU's militaristic trajectory poses threat to Russia — Foreign Ministry
Alexander Grushko noted that the European Union is morphing from a peaceful project into "something resembling a very aggressive military bloc"
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command system, UAV workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia, India looking at building more ships for Indian Navy — USC CEO
Andrey Puchkov refrained from giving further details and promised to share more information "as soon as it is possible"
Ukraine to face collapse of its defenses if it loses control over airspace — journalist
Marc Champion pointed out that Israel managed to "blunt" the effect of the Iranian missile attacks by using a significant amount of its air defenses
Russia’s Progress MS-29 resupply ship splashes down in Pacific — Roscosmos
The Progress MS-29 vacated its spot for the Progress MS-31 cargo spacecraft that will launch to the ISS on July 3
EU may tweak next Russia sanctions package to placate Hungary, Slovakia — senior diplomat
Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist the European Commission’s plans to impose a ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to the EU by 2028
US permanent envoy to NATO says supplies to Kiev suspended to meet Washington's needs
"We first have to take care of the United States needs, and this is something the Pentagon does all the time," Matthew Whitaker stated
Durov dismisses reports that Telegram leaves Russia as fake news
Pavel Durov also confirmed that the app introduced a fact-checking feature
Elysee Palace initiates Macron-Putin call — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president had "repeatedly stated his willingness to engage in dialogue"
California independence support hits "record high" — Newsweek
The survey was conducted from June 11 to 23 amid a conflict between the governor of the state and the US President Donald Trump administration
Pentagon suspends deliveries of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine
Politico sources noted that the decision to suspend certain aid deliveries, originally approved under former US President Joe Biden’s administration, was made in early June but has only now gone into effect
Fico "not very optimistic" about EU agreeing on duties with United States
The agreement is to be signed by July 9
Russian Red Cross helps to find over 2,600 Kursk Region residents
"To process appeals and support families, Red Cross specialists have made more than 16,300 outgoing calls," the organization said
Russia’s Khachanov sweats out win over Japanese Mochizuki at 2025 Wimbledon
The Russian player will now face unseeded Nuno Borges from Portugal in the next round
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 78.65 rubles for July 3
The official yuan exchange rate was almost flat at 10.95 rubles
US oil inventories up 3.8 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 9% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added
Russia hands over Tamal frigate to India
Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356
Russia to notify Sweden shortly about denunciation of nuclear data treaty — MFA
The statement comes after the Russian cabinet on June 24 published an order denouncing the agreement, which required the countries to exchange information about nuclear accidents and nuclear installations
Ukraine to stoke flames in Russia-Azerbaijan situation — Kremlin
On July 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky
US Intel assessments on Russia and 2016 election could be politically motivated — CIA
According to the report, the review identified 'multiple procedural anomalies' that undermined the credibility of the ICA
