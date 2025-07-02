Terrorist training for attack on Crocus City Hall held since June 2023

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The training of militants to carry out a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall has been conducted since June 2023 in Turkey and Afghanistan, said the documents reviewed by TASS.

"In the period from June 1, 2023 to March 22, 2024, Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerzhon Mirzoyev, Mohammadsobir Faizov, Saidokrami Murodali Rachabalizoda were trained in terrorist activities on the territory of the Republic of Turkey," the documents say.

Their training included handling firearms, the acquisition of knowledge, skills, psychological training, the study of methods of committing a terrorist act, rules of handling various weapons, explosive devices, toxic substances, as well as other substances and objects "posing danger for others, which they later used while committing the terrorist act."

According to the case file, the organizer of the terrorist attack and the customers developed a plan for the crime, which included various stages of its implementation: training and education of the direct perpetrators of the crime, the search for an object of the terrorist act, its examination, the delivery of weapons and funds for the crime, the search for accomplices who can assist in providing the perpetrators with housing, vehicles, weapons, and other means necessary to commit a crime. Faizov, who also served as a liaison between the organizers and perpetrators of the attacks, was appointed senior.

Rachabalizoda, on the instructions of his superiors, underwent training in terrorist activities in Afghanistan, where he went from Turkey using forged documents through Pakistan.

Lawyer Igor Trunov, whose board represents the interests of 95 victims in the case, confirmed to TASS the authenticity of the documents studied by the agency.