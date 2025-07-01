Drone attack on Udmurt Region’s enterprise kills three, injures 35 — governor

IZHEVSK, July 1. /TASS/. Three people died and 35 were injured as a result of a drone attack on one of the enterprises in Izhevsk in the central Russian Udmurt Region, Governor Alexander Brechalov reported.

"As of now, three people died, and 35 were hospitalized, including 10 in severe condition. They are receiving all the necessary medical care," the regional head said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

On the morning of July 1, one of the enterprises in the central Russian Udmurt Region was attacked by a drone. The city administration said that all events planned for July 1 and 2 in Izhevsk involving a mass gathering of people were canceled.