BANGKOK, June 28. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has been recorded off the coast of the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to its data, the epicenter was located 138 km east of the city of General Santos (Island of Mindanao) with a population of about 679,000 people. The quake originated at a depth of 102 km.

No casualties or damage were reported. No tsunami threat has been declared.