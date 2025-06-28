Russian consulate general in Osaka investigating circumstances of Russian woman’s death

TOKYO, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian consulate general in Osaka has not received any official information from the Japanese police related to death of a Russian woman yet, while Russia's diplomatic mission is planning to contact law enforcement agencies regarding the situation in the near future, a source in the consulate general told TASS.

"The Russian consulate general has not received any official information," the diplomatic mission said, adding that it was investigating the circumstances of the incident, planning to contact the police shortly.

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that a Russian citizen had been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived. Traces of beatings and bruises were found on the face and body of the 50-year-old Russian woman. Police do not rule out that the woman was murdered.

Her husband, a Russian as well who lives separately, contacted the police through acquaintances. He discovered the body in the apartment as he decided to visit his wife in person after failing to contact her for several days, the report said. According to preliminary information, nothing was missing from the apartment, while the front door was locked. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.