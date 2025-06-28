{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian consulate general in Osaka investigating circumstances of Russian woman’s death

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that a Russian citizen had been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived

TOKYO, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian consulate general in Osaka has not received any official information from the Japanese police related to death of a Russian woman yet, while Russia's diplomatic mission is planning to contact law enforcement agencies regarding the situation in the near future, a source in the consulate general told TASS.

"The Russian consulate general has not received any official information," the diplomatic mission said, adding that it was investigating the circumstances of the incident, planning to contact the police shortly.

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that a Russian citizen had been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived. Traces of beatings and bruises were found on the face and body of the 50-year-old Russian woman. Police do not rule out that the woman was murdered.

Her husband, a Russian as well who lives separately, contacted the police through acquaintances. He discovered the body in the apartment as he decided to visit his wife in person after failing to contact her for several days, the report said. According to preliminary information, nothing was missing from the apartment, while the front door was locked. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Tags
Japan
Japanese police investigating death of Russian woman — consulate general
The consulate general was in contact with law enforcement agencies on the issue
Read more
Russian President Putin rounds up his visit to Belarus
The Russian leader took part in the Eurasian Economic Forum and the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, and held separate bilateral meetings
Read more
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
Read more
Protest expressed to German ambassador over pressure on Russian media — Russian MFA
According to the statement, "Berlin's continued practice of systematic harassment of Russian journalists in Germany and attempts to limit their professional activities under various pretexts is unacceptable"
Read more
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Read more
S-400s not enough to meet Turkey's air defense needs — Erdogan
The head of state noted that while Turkey has made notable advancements in missile technology, further development is needed
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 78.47 rubles for June 28-30
The official euro rate was increased by 62 kopecks to 92.2785 rubles
Read more
Armenian Archbishop Mikael detained, investigation requests arrest — attorney
Ara Zograbian also emphasized that Archbishop Mikael had not admitted his guilt
Read more
Eight OPEC+ countries may discuss further oil production growth — Novak
As the Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted, the agenda for the discussion to be held will be traditional for such meetings
Read more
Trump promises NATO countries Russia won’t attack them — newspaper
According to the report, the US president praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending
Read more
Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with 180 munitions in past 24 hours
"Yesterday, a man wo suffered from a drone detonation in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka on June 25 sought medical assistance," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Flights into deep space may become Russia’s 'exclusive' technology — Kurchatov Institute
Addressing recent statements by American entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding Mars and lunar missions, Mikhail Kovalchuk dismissed them as mere slogans
Read more
EAEU leaders kick off meeting with delegation members
Each participating country is expected to deliver a speech
Read more
Chinese taikonaut shares story of unprecedented repair mission at Tiangong space station
According to Tang Hongbo, thanks to a thorough analysis and scrupulous preparations, coordinated teamwork was achieved during ground training and flawless interaction was ensured in open space
Read more
US to demand outside monitoring of Iran's nuclear program — Trump
When asked whether he would support IAEA inspection activities in Iran that could impact Tehran’s nuclear program, the US leader responded affirmatively
Read more
Bringing Ukraine into EU, NATO would put blocs at war with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that at the EU summit in Brussels on June 26 he vetoed a joint statement of support for Ukraine that would have greenlighted the start of negotiations to bring it into the EU
Read more
RDIF chief notes Biden quit politics before dragging world into WW3
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund noted that only a year has passed since the "hara-kiri" of the former US president and it is hard to believe
Read more
Russian army to leave no chance for Ukrainian forces to re-enter Kursk Region — Medvedev
"While the enemy has been driven out, they continue to attempt senseless incursions," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman acknowledged
Read more
Sanctions do harm to their initiators — Putin
Earlier reports said that EU member-countries intend to agree upon the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Unemployment rate in Russia is 2.3% — Putin
Salaries in Russia grew by 9.7% in real terms last year and added 4% from the start of this year thus far, the Russian leader added
Read more
Kiev losing control on battlefield, Russian lawmaker says
Mikhail Sheremet expressed confidence that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is now on the verge of collaps
Read more
Ukraine waging war on civilians — top Russian general
On Thursday, Chinese journalist Lu Yuguang, who came to the Kursk Region to report on the situation there, was injured as a Ukrainian drone hit the village of Korenevo in the border Russian region
Read more
Trade deal discussions with Canada terminated, Trump says
The US President stressed that his decisions was prompted by Ottawa’s intention to introduce a digital services tax on US technology companies
Read more
Ukrainians failing to counterattack in Sumy region — Russian security officer
According to the officer, Ukrainian military commanders are deploying personnel on "cannon fodder" missions
Read more
Russia tried to resolve problems in Donbass peacefully, but West deceived it — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the former German chancellor and former French president said publicly that they had no intention of implementing the Minsk agreements
Read more
Cooperation between Russia, Iran to continue in all spheres — Foreign Ministry
"We completely reject any attempts to restrict a sovereign state’s legal right to a civilian nuclear program with brute force," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
OPEC+ production addresses oil demand growth — Putin
"Volumes are growing, while production increases only in the volume we agreed upon within the OPEC+ framework," the Russian president said
Read more
Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin
The Russian leader said the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfield by Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian army outflanks Ukrainian troops by liberating Novaya Kruglyakovka — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that Ukrainian servicemen have only one remaining supply route on this section of the front: the Novoplatonovka-Boguslavka highway
Read more
Russian President Putin says ready for new contacts with US leader Trump
The Russian president said he knows that Donald Trump also spoke about the possibility of meetings
Read more
Russia’s, Ukraine’s memorandums contradictory, which is not surprising — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that the talks are being organized and conducted to find ways to bring the parties together
Read more
What is known about scuffle between believers, law enforcement officials in Armenia
Numerous police officers, special forces, and Armenian National Security Service agents have been deployed to the area surrounding the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, with more forces continuing to arrive
Read more
Iranian president says US, Israeli attacks undermine status of Non-Proliferation Treaty
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that this act of aggression happened during indirect talks on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program between Iran and the United States
Read more
US strike on Iran may actually lead to more nuclear proliferation, expert argues
Alexander Uvarov added that the nature of the strike testifies to the advanced technology of the systems used
Read more
Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations
Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump
Read more
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 18.04% in mid-June
The regulator said earlier that it would keep an eye on cases when the bank’s interest rate for ruble deposits is more than 2 percentage points higher than the average one for ten monitored banks
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
S&P 500 index hits record high on New York Stock Exchange
Experts believe solid financial results of companies are behind the positive dynamics
Read more
Problems between Russia, Ukraine cannot be settled in few meetings — Fidan
After the exchange of memorandums, the parties’ "initial negotiating positions have been formulated," Turkish Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Putin holds bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Minsk
The meeting was announced earlier by Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Dutch resolution on Crimean Tatars’ genocide as propaganda
According to Maria Zakharova, with a high degree of probability, those who voted for this resolution have never been to Crimea, especially after its reunification with Russia
Read more
US hopes to get ceasefire in Gaza Strip within next week — Trump
US President thinks ceasefire can be reached within a week
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to demonstrate its commitment to settlement efforts
Vasily Nebenzya said that Ukraine should stop the mobilization campaign and begin demobilization
Read more
Russian defense expenditures stand at $172 bln — Putin
According to the head of state, the expenses are huge and pose a problem for the country's budget but Russia is decently dealing now with that
Read more
German envoy arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
Earlier, the Foreign Ministry stated that it would present Alexander Lambsdorff with Moscow’s official response to the harassment of Russian journalists in Germany
Read more
Iran can prove US bases in Middle East provided support to Israel — Foreign Ministry
This happened without the knowledge of the governments of those states, noted the head of the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi
Read more
Trump saves Israel from total defeat in war with Iran — Russian Major General
Read more
Captured Ukrainian soldier aids Russian troops with supplies in western DPR
Pavel Bolbot added that he lived alongside Russian servicemen in their positions for about a month and a half
Read more
US business sends signals of desire to return to Russia — Putin
The Russian leader also described efforts of US President Donald Trump to address the Ukraine crisis as sincere
Read more
In case of loss of Kupyansk, supply of some Ukrainian groups to be disrupted — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Kupyansk holds strategic importance due to its railway junction and highway interchanges
Read more
Germany, France balancing on brink of recession — Putin
At the same time, the Western countries do not stop their rhetoric that Russia allegedly have problems and the strategic defeat is close, and say at the same time that Russia allegedly intends to attack NATO countries, the head of state said
Read more
Trump says potential conflict with North Korea wouldn’t involve US
Trump said he had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un
Read more
Crimean prosecutor says had to cut shoulder straps of ceremonial general’s jacket by half
The Crimean Prosecutor on Tuesday made her first public appearance in a ceremonial white jacket with general’s shoulder straps
Read more
EU summit fails to approve statement supporting Ukraine
"The European Council will revert to the issue at its next meeting," the press service said
Read more
Putin says he has great respect for Trump
The Russian president noted that Donald Trump "has come a very long, difficult, and dangerous way to return to power and the White House"
Read more
Moscow satisfied with EAEU summit in Minsk, says President Putin
As the head of state noted, the leaders summed up certain results
Read more
Trump admits sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
The US President admitted this possibility while answering a question from journalists
Read more
West unable to reject Russian energy resources — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that the volume of purchased gas increased on account of LNG
Read more
Turkish historian urges temporary closure of Hagia Sophia due to risk of collapse
According to Ilber Ortayli, 2,000,000 people visit Hagia Sophia annually
Read more
Russian army has seriously advanced in Yunakovka, controls around 50% of settlement
The Russian forces fully control the northern part of the settlement, the military expert added
Read more
Russian woman found dead in Japan, police admits murder
Traces of beatings and bruises were found on the face and body of the 50-year-old Russian woman
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
Israeli attack kills Iranian nuclear scientist — media
According to the news report, Soleiman Soleimani was a graduate of Iran's University of Science and Technology
Read more
Russian stock market indices mixed on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index added 0.32% to 2,806.11 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.01% to 1,126.55 points
Read more
Trump says drops work on sanction relief after Iranian supreme leader’s statements
According to the US leader, he changed his plans after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed Iran’s victory over Israel and the United States
Read more
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Read more
Turkey ready to host third round of Russia-Ukraine talks — top diplomat
The Russians have made a preliminary statement on this matter, Hakan Fidan said
Read more
West backed terrorism following logic 'it's fine if it's against Russia' — Putin
The head of state stressed that the same happened when the collective West encouraged separatism in Russia
Read more
India, Russia discuss S-400 deliveries in compressed time — Indian defense ministry
The meeting also focused on the modernization of Su-30 MKIs
Read more
Top Israeli defense official instructs army to develop action plan against Iran
According to Israel Katz, this includes "preventing the development of nuclear weapons and missile production"
Read more
US crafting new relationship system in Middle East — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that Qatar’s selection as key mediator in the conflict was quite deliberate
Read more
DR Congo, Rwanda sign peace agreement
The signing ceremony was held in Washington
Read more
Spain considers defense spending at 2.1% of GDP sufficient — Economy Minister
Carlos Cuerpo emphasized that Spain will remain a "responsible NATO ally"
Read more
What we know about scuffle between believers, law enforcement officials in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Read more
Russia renounces agreement with Sweden on exchanging information on nuclear facilities
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to inform the Swedish side of the decision
Read more
EAEU economy growth rate above global average — Putin
The head of state underlined that such a result is achieved in particular owing to the concerted efforts of five member-countries of the EAEU
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
The Defense Ministry said that on-duty air defenses destroyed 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight
Read more
Israeli diplomat says incident with Iran is settled for now
According to Simona Halperin, Israel hopes that "Iran will not even think about resuming this program"
Read more
France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposed "coalition of the willing" as nothing more than "a meme"
Read more
Archbishop Mikael refuses from being nominated for Armenian PM — lawyer
"I am fully satisfied with my serving as a man of the cloth, so, I don’t want my name to be put on the list of candidates for prime minister," the archbishop said
Read more
Sanctions on energy resources will hardly affect Russia — Putin
The president stressed that thousands of sanctions have already been introduced against Russia
Read more
Russia paid by inflation for need of defense expenses — Putin
The president said that Russia is deliberately having a certain "cooldown" of the economy for its stabilization
Read more
Russia seeks successful completion of special military operation — Putin
The Russian president also denied any aggressive plans with regard to Europe and NATO countries
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about conflict between government, clergy in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Read more
Serbia needs to decide whether it's with Russia or West amid arms scandal — senator
On June 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that his country had ceased all exports of ammunition
Read more
Zelensky offended Pope with his bad choice of present — newspaper
We are talking about the icon of the Virgin Mary with the Infant Jesus, which is depicted only with a black outline
Read more
Russia 'was told where to go in no uncertain terms' with its view of NATO growth — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow emphasized that the security of one nation or a group of nations cannot come at the expense of another's security
Read more
Iran takes full control of Israel’s airspace — agency
The IRGC called on the residents of Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood to evacuate, the Mehr news agency reported
Read more
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Read more
Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable NATO jets poses immediate danger — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the leaders of the Baltic states have expressed many absurd ideas
Read more
Iran not to create nuclear bomb, retain peaceful nuclear projects for future — envoy
Kazem Jalali added that Iran will continue to build nuclear power stations and enrich uranium for its energy needs
Read more
Kremlin aide ready to talk to NATO head about history of Malorossiya, Zaporozhye army
Vladimir Medinsky also said that he was ready to send the NATO secretary general a textbook on the Russian history for the 6th grade, but he did not see the point
Read more
Russian combat aircraft deny Ukrainian army possibility to secure positions in Sumy area
"Ukrainian armed formations are suffering heavy casualties in the Sumy direction," adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Iran wants to hold talks with US on nuclear program, Trump claims
The US leader added that some fake news on the matter had emerged earlier
Read more
Russia 'struggles' for healthy macroeconomy — Putin
The head of state noted that Russian defense expenditures total 6.3% of GDP
Read more
Israeli source denies Haaretz report on orders to fire near Gaza aid distribution points
The source of these publications is being investigated
Read more
First lunar nuclear power plant to be ready by 2030 — expert
Earlier, Mikhail Kovalchuk stated that whoever finds a way of providing power on the lunar surface will be the first to claim the Moon
Read more
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
Read more
Iran 'not alone' in its resistance — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko made the statement in response to Masoud Pezeshkian's video address broadcast at the summit
Read more