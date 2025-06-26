Two people die in household gas explosion in Sverdlovsk Region

YEKATERINBURG, June 26. /TASS/. Two people died after a household gas tank in a five-storey apartment house in the city of Ivdel in Russia’s Urals Sverdlovsk Region, Valry Gorelykh, spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Sverdlovsk region department, said.

The regional government said earlier, citing preliminary data, that seven people were hurt in the household gas explosion, which was followed by a fire.

"According to preliminary data, two people - a man and a woman who lived in the apartment where the explosion occurred - died. Their bodies have been retrieved from under the debris," Gorelykh said, adding that the blast damaged the floor deck and one of the walls, and broke the windows. The accident, according to the spokesman, is not criminal.