One man rescued, one killed in rock collapse at mine in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, June 12. /TASS/. A man injured in a rock collapse at a mine in Yakutia has been extracted from under the rubble and taken to hospital, while another one died, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional office reported.

"According to updated information, the mine's operations have been suspended to determine the cause of the incident. An injured man has been extracted from under the rubble, he has been taken to Central District Hospital of the Ust-Nera settlement of the Oymyakonsky District. His condition is satisfactory. The body of the second man has been found and removed from the rubble with no signs of life," the report said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's main directorate in the region said earlier that a rock collapse had occurred at the Sarylakh mine in the Oymyakonsky District of Yakutia during cleaning works. The collapse occurred when there were 25 people on the horizon, with two people trapped under the rubble.