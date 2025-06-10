Gunman who staged shooting in Graz's school commits suicide — police

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. The alleged perpetrator of a school shooting in Graz was a 21-year-old local resident who died by suicide in the school building after carrying out the attack, police officials said at a press conference in the capital of the federal state of Styria.

"According to investigators, the alleged perpetrator took his own life in a restroom. He was identified as a 21-year-old Austrian living near Graz. Based on current findings, he used two small firearms, which were recovered at the scene and are now being examined. It appears he may have purchased them legally. The motive remains unknown," representatives of the Austrian Interior Ministry said, as reported by OE24.

The shooting occurred at a school in Graz on Tuesday morning. Nine people were killed, in addition to the perpetrator. Thirty others remain hospitalized in Styria, many in critical condition.

Chancellor Christian Stocker described the incident as a national tragedy. The Austrian government will declare three days of mourning.