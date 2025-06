BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. Ten people, including the one who opened fire, have been killed in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, the police said.

"Ten people were killed, including the attacker. Several people were critically injured," the police said on X.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called the incident "an indescribable horror." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed their condolences over the tragedy.