Fire on fishing vessel in Vladivostok contained

VLADIVOSTOK, June 10. /TASS/. Firefighters have contained the fire that broke out on a fishing vessel in Vladivostok’s main harbor, the Zolotoy Rog Bay, according to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Primorsky region Directorate.

"The fire has been localized. Approximately 70 personnel and 17 units of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the blaze," the statement said.

Earlier, the agency reported that a fire had erupted aboard a fishing vessel moored at a pier in the Zolotoy Rog Bay. The affected area covered 200 square meters. According to preliminary data, one person has died and 24 others have been rescued.