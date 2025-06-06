Belgorod Region governor reports blown-up railroad tracks, no injuries

BELGOROD, June 6. /TASS/. A reserve shunter derailed in the Prokhorovka District of the bordering Russian region of Belgorod as railroad tracks were blown up, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a two-and-a-half-hour delay in train services was reported, and there have been no injuries.

The Yugo-Vostochnaya Railway said a shunter derailed on the Prokhorovka-Belenikhino sector at 1:57 a.m. Moscow time on Friday (10:57 p.m. GMT on Thursday).

By now, train services on that sector have resumed. "A railroad segment was damaged. A repair crew is busy repairing the damaged section of the railroad tracks," Gladkov said.