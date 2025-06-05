Pilot taken to hospital after small aircraft crashes in Russia’s Saratov Region

SARATOV, June 5. /TASS/. A small aircraft crashed into a field after touching a power line in Russia’s Saratov Region; the pilot was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Yury Yurin, head of the regional government’s security department, said.

"A small aircraft crashed into a field and burst into flames near the village of Novorepnoye in the Yershovsky Municipal District at 5:27 p.m. local time (1:27 p.m. GMT - TASS). According to preliminary reports, the pilot had failed to keep the plane from touching a power line. An ambulance rushed the pilot to the hospital in serious condition," he wrote on Telegram.

Yurin added that emergency teams were working at the site and efforts were underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.