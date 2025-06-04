Ukrainian troops deliver targeted strike on electrical substation in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine deliberately targeted an electrical substation in Kherson Region, leaving four districts without power supplies, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"As a result of a strike on an electrical substation, the Genichesk, Novotroitsk, Nizhneserogozsky, and Ivanovsky districts have been left without power supplies. The facility’s disablement is a direct consequence of Ukraine’s targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, repair works are complicated due to risks of drone attacks.

Saldo said earlier that 67,000 people in the Kherson Regions and 29 social facilities were cut off power supplies.