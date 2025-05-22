US homeland security secretary confirms killing of two Israeli diplomats

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has confirmed the death of two employees of the Israeli embassy as a result of a shooting incident near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," she wrote on her X page. "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

According to Associated Press, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon has condemned the shooting as a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."

CBS News reported earlier, citing law enforcement sources, that an Israeli diplomat and a woman accompanying him were shot and killed when they were leaving the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening. Several other embassy employees were wounded.