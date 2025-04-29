Explosion of two vehicles in northeastern Nigeria leaves 26 dead

RABAT, April 29. /TASS/. At least 26 people were killed and three others injured in northeastern Nigeria after two vehicles struck an improvised explosive device, Reuters reported, citing local residents.

The incident occurred in Borno state, an area where extremist groups, including Boko Haram, have been active for many years.

The vehicles that detonated the IED were traveling along the road connecting the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala. The injured have been transported to the nearest hospital.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.