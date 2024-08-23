Fire spreads from burning dry grass to residential houses in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A fire has spread from burning dry grass and reeds to dwelling houses in the city of Proletarsk in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Rostov Region department told TASS.

"Firefighters are extinguishing fire in two single-family houses and one house under construction," he said.

According to local emergencies services, the fire has consumed four houses.

Meanwhile, according to the region’s governor, this fire is not linked with the one that has been raging in the Proletarsk district for several days. "The two fire seats are located five kilometers from each other," he added.

Russian air defense systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the south east of the Rostov Region in the morning on August 18. Falling fragments caused fire to diesel fuel stored at industrial depots in Proletarsk. The firefighting operation is still underway. The fire area has reached 10,000 square meters. According to local media, some people are leaving their homes in Proletarsk although a centralized evacuation campaign has not been announced.