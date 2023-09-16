Russia says air defenses destroyed two drones off western coast of Crimea

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defenses near Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"About 1:15 a.m. Moscow time on September 17, an attempt of the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack with drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Duty air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles off the western coast of the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said.

On September 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said 11 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Crimea.