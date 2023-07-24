Eleven drones downed or jammed over Crimea, authorities say

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Eleven unmanned aerial vehicles were either downed by air defenses or jammed by electronic warfare systems over Crimea, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday.

"Eleven enemy drones were downed by air defenses or jammed by electronic warfare systems in the skies over Crimea. An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit. Besides, drone fragments damaged a private home in the Kirovsky District," he wrote on Telegram.

"Rail traffic has been suspended in the Dzhankoi District and a highway connecting Dzhankoi and [the Crimean capital of] Simferopol has been closed to traffic for security reasons. Information about detour routes will be available on the official resources of the Crimean Transport Ministry," Aksyonov added.

According to him, all the relevant agencies are working on the ground. Crimea’s head urged local residents to remain calm and only rely on official sources of information.