KALUGA, June 2. /TASS/. An unidentified object fell in a forest in Russia's Kaluga region and exploded, regional head Vladislav Shapsha said on Friday.

"Today at 06:45, an unidentified object fell in the forest of the Kaluga Region’s Kirov district. As a result, there was an explosion," Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that no one was injured in the incident. No facilities or residential buildings were damaged.