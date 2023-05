MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A drone crashed in the Andreanopolsky District of Russia’s Tver Region, the regional government reported Saturday, adding that no one was injured.

"A drone crash was registered on May 27 near the village of Yerokhino of Tver Region’s Andreanopolsky District. No one was injured in the incident. […] The situation is being personally monitored by Governor Igor Rudenya," the regional government said, adding that emergency services work at the crash site.