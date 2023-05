DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the cities of Donetsk and Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) early on Sunday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

The Petrovsky district of Donetsk was shelled at 00:50 a.m. Moscow time, while Yasinovataya was attacked at 06:30 a.m. Moscow time.

The two attacks involved 13 NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells in total.