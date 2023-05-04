Fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory extinguished

KRASNODAR, May 4. /TASS/. The fire in the reservoir with oil products of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory has been extinguished, the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said on Thursday.

"The fire was put out at 5:17 a.m.," it said.

Reservoirs with oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory caught fire at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The fire consumed an area of about 400 square meters. No one was hurt. No threat to the local population was reported.

Another oil storage reservoir caught fire in the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar Territory in the early hours on Wednesday. The fire consumed an area of 1,200 square meters.