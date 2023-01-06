Ukraine fired over 20 shells at DPR since Russia declared ceasefire

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for the fourth time since the start of the ceasefire declared by Russia, with a total of 21 shells of 155 mm caliber fired. The fire was directed at the city of Yasinovataya, the DPR's mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Eight shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

Before that, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk three times, firing a total of thirteen 155 mm shells.

The Ukrainian troops also opened artillery fire on Donetsk three times before noon. As a result, more than 20 transformer substations were de-energized in the Petrovsky district, and 2,102 subscribers were left without power supply.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.