DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. More than 2,000 subscribers in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk were left without electricity due to Ukrainian shelling, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"23 transformer substations were de-energized. There are 2,102 subscribers who were left without power supply," the statement said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military has shelled the western part of Donetsk several times since morning with 152 mm and 155 mm NATO shells.

The Petrovsky district is located in the west of Donetsk, with the line of contact passing nearby.