MELITOPOL, January 5. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in Melitopol and its suburb on Wednesday evening; according to preliminary data, an air defense system was activated, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, reported.

"At about 23:35 Moscow time, a powerful explosion was heard in Melitopol and its suburb. According to preliminary data, an air defense system was activated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

No further details were given.