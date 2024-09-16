Chelyabinsk schoolboy who attacked students, teachers detained

CHELYABINSK, September 16. /TASS/. A schoolboy in Chelyabinsk in Russia’s Urals region who attacked his classmates and teachers on the territory of an educational institution has been detained, the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

"At 9:20 a.m. local time (4:20 a.m. GMT), the local police department received a report that a schoolboy born in 2011 injured his classmates and a teacher with various objects. The number of injured is being determined. The school staff called the Russian National Guard, which detained the schoolboy," the statement said.

Police and investigators are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident. "The situation is under the control of the regional police chief," the ministry added.