DPR comes under Ukrainian fire twice last night

DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) twice last night, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired five NATO-standard 155 mm munitions at the Kirovsky District of Donetsk and another six 155 mm munitions at Gorlovka.

Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said earlier that one of the city’s residential areas had come under fire. He added that a shelling attack had left 1,455 households in a nearby settlement without power.

Meanwhile, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported that the Ukrainian army had fired HIMARS rockets at Chmyrovka, Rubezhnoye and Svatovo.