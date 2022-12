KHABAROVSK, December 16. /TASS/. The death toll in a bus crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has risen to eight, an official at a local hospital told TASS.

"One of the people in intensive care has died," the official said.

The bus carrying employees of the Amur Minerals company, the operator of the Malmyzhskoye copper deposit, overturned on Friday morning, killing eight and leaving 22 injured.