More than 24,000 people take part in protests in Peru – Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 13. /TASS/. More than 24,000 people take part in protests erupted in Peru after Pedro Castillo was removed from the President’s office, Minister of the Interior General Cesar Cervantes Cardenas said in an interview with the RPP radio station.

"About 24,400 people" participate in protests, the Minister said. Forty-four policemen suffered wounds in clashes with protesters, he noted. The death toll is reported to be five and seven individuals were detained during protests by now.

Dina Boluarte, who is serving as the head of state now, had introduced the state of emergency in three departments with the highest level of the protesting activity but this step did not lead to normalization of the situation.