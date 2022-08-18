Area of Ryazan Region’s wildfires doubles

TASS, August 18. The area of forest fires in the Ryazan Region currently amounts to 181 hectares, yet the night before, the authorities reported that 84.8 hectares had been engulfed in flames. Nevertheless, firefighters managed to reduce the number of active hot spots from five to three, Acting Governor of the Ryazan Region Pavel Malkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"At the moment, three hot spots remain, and the wildfire’s total area is 181 hectares. More than 300 people and more than 100 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the blaze. Significant assistance was provided by Moscow’s government. Also, additional forces from the Moscow Region have arrived. Still, the most powerful groups of forces are located on the approaches to the settlements of Deulino and Golovanovo," the head of the region said.

As Malkov mentioned, one more helicopter arrived the night before and at present two helicopters - a Ka-32 and Mi-26 are involved in putting out the blaze.

"The Il-76 has begun operating, and it is tasked with making three flights during the first half of the day. Water intake will be carried out at a prepared area in Diagilevo. Right now, the blaze is a ground fire, and the IL-76’s work yesterday made it possible to cut down the crown fire," the acting governor added, noting that precipitation in the region is not expected. Additionally, according to the forecasts, quite strong winds will remain. Earlier, the regional Emergencies Ministry issued a meteorological warning about heat waves rising to 31 degrees Celsius on August 18.