Condition of those injured in drone attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ is stable — authorities

SEVASTOPOL, August 1. /TASS/. The condition of the people injured in a drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol is stable, the director of the city’s public health department told an online government meeting on Monday.

"Stable," Vitaly Denisov said when the governor asked him about the condition of the injured people. All necessary measures were taken to administer aid to the wounded, and they are currently under medical surveillance, Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Festivities planned for Navy Day in Sevastopol on Sunday were cancelled following the attack. An explosive device delivered by a drone went off near the headquarters. Six people were injured. The condition of two of them is moderately severe, while the others sustained minor injuries.