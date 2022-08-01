Area of Russian forest fires gains nearly 10,000 hectares – authorities

VLADIVOSTOK, August 1. /TASS/. The total area of Russian forest fires increased by almost 10,000 hectares to 79,400 hectares in the past 24 hours, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said.

"Forty six forest fires on the area of 4,039 hectares were extinguished in Russia over the past day of July 31, 2022. A total of 156 wildfires on the area of 79,540 hectares were active in the country as of midnight of August 1, 2022, with active firefighting efforts underway," the statement reads. As many as 152 forest fires engulfing 79,454 hectares were active in Russia as of Sunday morning.

Major fires are reported in Yakutia, Magadan, Komi, Khanty-Mansiysk, Chukotka and Khabarovsk regions.

Firefighting activities involve 4,053 personnel, 316 pieces of equipment and 31 aircraft. Another 83 aircraft are monitoring the fire situation. A state of emergency is in effect in seven Russian regions.