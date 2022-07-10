One dies, ten taken to hospital after thunderstorm in Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. One person has died and ten more people were taken to hospital following a storm in Moscow, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms have been raging in Moscow for several days. Today, the situation is the most difficult, with gales of winds reaching 25 meters per second. Ten people have already been taken to hospitals with various injuries. One person died. I extend my sympathy to those injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, municipal services are taking efforts to clear the consequences of the storm. "Please be careful," he added.